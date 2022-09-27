Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 6.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Cricut Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cricut by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 16.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

