Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.16

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.16 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 737957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,366.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 47,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.