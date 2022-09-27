Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Down 78.1% in September

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 39,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $39,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,700 shares of company stock worth $84,794 in the last three months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,922. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

