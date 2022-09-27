Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 213,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,628. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $157.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

