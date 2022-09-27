Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGIGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 213,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,628. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $157.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.18.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

