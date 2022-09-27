Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down to $26.64

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.64, but opened at $25.66. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 382,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

