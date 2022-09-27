CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

CoinFi (COFI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. CoinFi has a market cap of $402,300.00 and $34,348.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is sale.coinfi.com/?utm_source=icolisting&utm_medium=native&utm_campaign=cryptocompare_ico_listing.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

