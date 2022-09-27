Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $62.28

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.28, but opened at $65.60. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 59,103 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,374 shares of company stock worth $2,561,946. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

