Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 143,931 shares.The stock last traded at $56.46 and had previously closed at $56.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
