Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 143,931 shares.The stock last traded at $56.46 and had previously closed at $56.49.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

