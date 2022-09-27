Cobak Token (CBK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $81.14 million and $1.27 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

