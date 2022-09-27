ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ClimateRock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at $2,970,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter worth $6,429,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

ClimateRock stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Featured Articles

