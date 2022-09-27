Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

CWEN stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 212,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

