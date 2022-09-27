Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

CMTG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 12,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a current ratio of 76.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 62.58%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director W Edward Walter purchased 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,536.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $19,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,208,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

