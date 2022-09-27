Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. 47,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,749. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.