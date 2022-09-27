Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.01. 29,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,068.16 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $431.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

