Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 847 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.37. The stock had a trading volume of 63,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,015. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.17.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

