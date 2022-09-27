Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 428,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.