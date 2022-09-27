Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.93. The stock had a trading volume of 93,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.28.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.