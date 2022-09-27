Citigroup Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $165.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

FDX stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

