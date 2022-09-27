Citigroup Trims Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price to $20.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NAPA. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

