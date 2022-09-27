Citigroup Lowers Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACXIF has been the topic of several other reports. Grupo Santander cut Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acciona currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Acciona Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average is $193.54. Acciona has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $216.65.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

