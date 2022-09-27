Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.68. 4,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.67. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.78.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.