Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.60. 17,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,152. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.93.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.