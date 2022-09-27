Chartwell Retirement Residences to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 1.8 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 520,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.58. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$9.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at C$167,012.90.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

