Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

