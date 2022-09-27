CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $118.63 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $118.63 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,121.15 or 0.99927998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00055126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063246 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.