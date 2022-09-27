Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $162.32. 175,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.73 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.05. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

