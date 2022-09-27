CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance
Shares of CTT stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
