Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cascadia Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCAI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,101. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAI. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.