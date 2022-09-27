Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,054. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $647.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at $933,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.