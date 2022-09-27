Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Purchases C$112,300.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.
Stephen Howard Edward Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
TSE:CWB traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,923. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.34. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.19 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CWB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.33.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
