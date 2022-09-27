Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.81

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 9166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

