Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.81

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BVRDF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

