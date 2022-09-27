Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) PT at $53.10

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

United Airlines Stock Down 3.5 %

UAL stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

