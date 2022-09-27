Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $321.67

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gartner by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,212,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Gartner by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Gartner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT opened at $274.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.