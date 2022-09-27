Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Target Price at $176.20

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

AMG opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.84.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

