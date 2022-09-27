Broderick Brian C Sells 303 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 3.0% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.61. 162,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

