Broderick Brian C Has $249,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in General Mills were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. 144,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

