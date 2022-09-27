Broderick Brian C Has $1.84 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 10,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 12,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 24,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,940. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

