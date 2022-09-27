Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

