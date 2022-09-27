Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Broadstone Net Lease traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 4,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,142,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.95%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

