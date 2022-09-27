Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Broad Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,298,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,418,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,959,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Broad Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,023. Broad Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.