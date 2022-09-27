British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) to Issue GBX 54.45 Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:BATS traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,406 ($41.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,411.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,390.50. The company has a market capitalization of £76.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.17. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BATS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.