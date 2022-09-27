Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $9,263,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,337,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $121.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,157. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

