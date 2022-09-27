Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.91. 164,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.