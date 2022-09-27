Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Salesforce by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8,761.9% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,843 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.45. The company had a trading volume of 223,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,946. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

