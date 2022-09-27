BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 8,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 670,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.
BRC Stock Up 7.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
