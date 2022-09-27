BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 8,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 670,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

BRC Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

