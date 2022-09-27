Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Increased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after purchasing an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,973. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,433,248. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

