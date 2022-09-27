Bogged Finance (BOG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,702.00

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004611 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00044514 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.01640850 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00035792 BTC.

About Bogged Finance

BOG is a coin. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

