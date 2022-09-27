BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$29.52 and last traded at C$29.64. Approximately 5,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.68.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.64.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.