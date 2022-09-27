BMO Capital Markets Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$20.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on NBLY. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$19.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.83. The company has a market cap of C$855.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$19.00 and a one year high of C$40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
